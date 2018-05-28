App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 28, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa FDA shuts down unauthorised bottling plant

Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials today shut down a bottling unit in North Goa, which they said was operating illegally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials today shut down a bottling unit in North Goa, which they said was operating illegally.

FDA Director Jyoti Sardesai said the plant, located near Mapusa town, was functioning without a mandatory license under the Food Safety and Standards Act license and under unhygienic conditions.

The authorities found that water was lifted from a well adjacent to the plant and was filled in 20-litre jars manually, according to the director.

"The packaged drinking water was supplied to various renowned hotels, shacks, caterers, offices and shops, including banks," Sardesai said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.