Goa FDA shuts down unauthorised bottling plant

Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials today shut down a bottling unit in North Goa, which they said was operating illegally.

FDA Director Jyoti Sardesai said the plant, located near Mapusa town, was functioning without a mandatory license under the Food Safety and Standards Act license and under unhygienic conditions.

The authorities found that water was lifted from a well adjacent to the plant and was filled in 20-litre jars manually, according to the director.

"The packaged drinking water was supplied to various renowned hotels, shacks, caterers, offices and shops, including banks," Sardesai said.