Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa farmers to get subsidy for machinery bought from outside

The government was contemplating the creation of farmers' societies under the Societies Act to service farm machinery.

Goa farmers will get subsidy on farm equipment even if it is bought from outside the state, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai said on Saturday.

"Goan farmers have long been complaining that even though the government provides subsidy for farm machinery, its benefits dont reach them due to overpriced inputs supplied by Goan farm machinery dealers," he said.

He said the new move will help farmers but also cautioned them that subsidy once availed cannot be sought again for another six years.

The government was contemplating the creation of farmers' societies under the Societies Act to service farm machinery, he said.

He informed that the government was all set to provide 90 percent subsidy for major infrastructure under its community farming plan.

The plan intends to bring fallow land under cultivation.

"In this, the government would accord priority to areas affected by the mining ban," he said.

The minister assured farmers that the annual distribution of free fertiliser would be held soon.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 09:34 am

