Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goa education board considering e-versions for textbooks

The decision to explore making the textbooks available online has been made by the board keeping in mind that it will reduce the cost of printing and also resolve any issues about the books not being received in time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a meeting held at its executive council last month, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has decided to consider uploading e-versions of all their textbooks for classes IX to XII.

As reported by The Times of India, the decision to explore making the textbooks available online has been made by the board keeping in mind that it will reduce the cost of printing and also resolve any issues about the books not being received in time.

Leading publishing house Holy Faith International received an extension in the tender by the board to print textbooks for 2018-19. However, the printer requested for an increment of 10 percent in payment.

The executive council decided not to approve the increase in payment for the work of 2018-19 and also decided to call for tender again for the printing work for 2019-2020.

A mobile app called the e-Pathshala has all the NCERT textbooks from class I onwards. Recently, over 800 teachers of classes VIII to X were provided by the Goa state council for educational research and training (SCERT) to use this app. The material on this app is available in three languages-English, Hindi and Urdu.

Also, the teachers in Goa have been introduced to the National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER) to improve their teaching skills.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:52 pm

