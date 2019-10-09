App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa cuts road tax on new vehicle purchase for October-December period

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Cabinet has given its nod to reduce the road tax by 50 percent on purchase of any type of new vehicle till December 31, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to boost demand in the auto sector battling downturn, the Goa government on October 9 announced to slash road tax by 50 percent on the purchase of any type of new vehicles for a period of three months, till December 31.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Cabinet has given its nod to reduce the road tax by 50 percent on purchase of any type of new vehicle till December 31, 2019.

As per state Transport Department data, the overall registration of vehicles in Goa during the first four months of the current financial year declined by 15-17 percent.

A total of 19,480 vehicles were registered from April to July, 2019.

"With festivals like Diwali approaching, this decision of the government will help the auto industry," said Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho.

Currently, two-wheelers costing upto Rs 1.5 lakh are taxed at 9 percent of the vehicle cost, while those between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh at 12 percent. The vehicles costing more than Rs 3 lakh attract 15 percent tax, as per the data.

The tax on the four-wheelers costing up to Rs six lakh is currently 9 percent while the same is 11 percent for the vehicles costing up to Rs 10 lakh.

Vehicles in the Rs 10 lakh-Rs 15 lakh bracket are charged with 11 percent tax of the cost and those above Rs 15 lakh at 13 percent, it stated.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 01:05 pm

