English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Goa CM swearing-in ceremony: No entry for people with black masks, black clothing, says state BJP chief

    The ceremony will take place at 11 am in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others, Tanavade told reporters on Saturday.

    PTI
    March 26, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST
    Pramod Sawant

    Pramod Sawant

    People wearing black masks or black clothing will not be allowed inside the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa chief minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Monday, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

    "People wearing black masks and black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. However, the ceremony is open to all," he said.

    In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.
    PTI
    Tags: #assembly elections #BJP #Goa #Promod Sawant
    first published: Mar 26, 2022 08:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.