App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa CM sets target of winning 30 of 40 seats in 2022 polls

He was addressing a party convention after the announcement of Sadanand Tanavade's name as Goa BJP chief.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pramod Sawant, Goa CM
Pramod Sawant, Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday asked BJP workers to prepare for Assembly polls scheduled in 25 months time and set a target of winning 30 seats in the 40-member House.

He was addressing a party convention after the announcement of Sadanand Tanavade's name as Goa BJP chief.

"Everyone has seen the ups and downs the party has faced in last several years. We formed a government in 2017 with just 13 seats. Our strength rose from 13 to 27 due to the blessing of late Manohar Parrikar," he said.

Close

"The future responsibility is of the workers. In the 2022 Assembly polls, around 25 months away, we must aim to win 30 seats. For this, each person must work very hard," he said.

He also asked them to start preparing for Zilla Panchayat elections to be held in March.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 12, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #BJP #Goa #Pramod Sawant

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.