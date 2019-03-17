Goa CM Manohar Parrikar dies after a battle with cancer

Goa Chief Minister has died after a long battle with cancer on March 17. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet informed of his demise.



Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind

Earlier his office had said that his health condition was extremely critical. Parrikar, 63, was suffering from a serious pancreatic ailment and was at his private residence at Dona Paula.

The former Defence Minister's health, which had been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days.

The tributes have poured in from all corners. "Manohar Parrikar leaves behind many admirers, many who looked upon him as an idol. My condolences to his loved ones, colleagues & supporters," said Union Minister Smriti Irani.

With inputs from PTI