LIVE updates: Thousands pay homage to Manohar Parrikar, join funeral procession

Mar 18, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
No consensus yet on next Goa CM: BJP MLA
Centre declares national mourning
Parrikar ji was respected and admired across party lines: Rahul Gandhi
Parrikar is survived by two children
In this picture: Visuals of Manohar Parrikar's funeral procession from earlier today. (Image: ANI)
The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar are now being taken to Miramar beach for the last rites. The rituals will happen next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there.
Thousands of people are walking along with the gun carriage carrying Parrikar's mortal remains.
Stalemate on next Goa CM continues, says GFP chief Sardesai
The Goa Forward Party (GFP), an alliance partner in the state's BJP-led government has said that a stalemate persisted on the selection of the next chief minister.
Parrikar’s last rites will be performed at 5.00 pm at the Miramar beach in Goa, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there. Parrikar is being accorded a state funeral with full military honours.
Goa BJP President Vinay Tendulkar is now the frontrunner to become the next chief minister of Goa, according to a report by News18. Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant is also in fray.
JUST IN: Union Minister of Commerce Suresh Prabhu and Union Minister Smriti Irani pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observed a two-minute silence at a public rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, paying their last repects to Parrikar.
NEWS FLASH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Parrikar’s family.
MGP's executive committee to decide on support to Goa govt
The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Goa, said today that its executive committee would take a call on whether to continue its support to the state government.
MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar met Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at a hotel near Panaji to discuss the political situation in the state following the death of chief minister Parrikar.
I think everything will be clear by 2.00 pm. The swearing-in ceremony (for the new chief minister) will happen today around 3.00 pm: Goa BJP President Vinay Tendulkar
Congress MLAs have met Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form the government. The party has said that they have 14 MLAs, which makes them the single-largest party, and that they will prove their majority.
Here's how the numbers stack up in the Goa Legislative Assembly right now:
Update: At this point, the current Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Pramod Sawant is reportedly the frontrunner. State minister Vishwajit Rane is also in fray.
MGP and GFP -- key allies of the BJP in Goa -- remain undecided about their support for any other BJP MLA as the next chief minister.
NEWS FLASH | Congress leaders are meeting Goa's Governor Mridula Sinha.
All Congress MLAs in Goa to meet Governor Mridula Sinha
Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party MLAs decided to walk to the Raj Bhawan uninvited, after the governor refused to give them an appointment.
Decision on who will become the next chief minister of Goa will be taken after 2.00 pm today. The swearing in ceremony could be held later in the day, PTI has reported.
BJP's Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant are reportedly the front runners.
PM Modi is on his way to Goa, to pay his homage to Manohar Parrikar.
Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains have reached the Kala Academy in Panaji. The mortal remains will lie in state for public homage there till around 4.00 pm.
Definitely, one among the 12 of us (BJP MLAs) should lead the state, it is but obvious: BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo