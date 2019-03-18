App
Mar 18, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: Congress leaders reach Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Mridula Sinha

Goa Chief Minister Parrikar passed away at his residence in Goa on March 17 after battling pancreatic cancer

highlights

  • Mar 18, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Here's how the numbers stack up in the Goa Legislative Assembly right now:

  • Mar 18, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Update: At this point, the current Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Pramod Sawant is reportedly the frontrunner. State minister Vishwajit Rane is also in fray.

  • Mar 18, 01:17 PM (IST)

    MGP and GFP -- key allies of the BJP in Goa -- remain undecided about their support for any other BJP MLA as the next chief minister.

  • Mar 18, 01:11 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Congress leaders are meeting Goa's Governor Mridula Sinha.

  • Mar 18, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Decision on who will become the next chief minister of Goa will be taken after 2.00 pm today. The swearing in ceremony could be held later in the day, PTI has reported.

    BJP's Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant are reportedly the front runners.

  • Mar 18, 12:42 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is on his way to Goa, to pay his homage to Manohar Parrikar.

  • Mar 18, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains have reached the Kala Academy in Panaji. The mortal remains will lie in state for public homage there till around 4.00 pm.

  • Mar 18, 12:03 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Definitely, one among the 12 of us (BJP MLAs) should lead the state, it is but obvious: BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo

  • Mar 18, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains are now being moved to the Kala Academy in Panaji.

  • Mar 18, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Reports suggest that BJP has not been able to reach consensus with its coalition partners in Goa as to who will become the state’s next chief minister.

    MGP and GFP are of the opinion that a suspended Assembly would be an alternative in case the deadlock continues, a report by News18 suggests.

  • Mar 18, 11:11 AM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Reports suggest that Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Pramod Sawant is the front runner to become the state's next chief minister.

    Read more | Next Goa CM: Here’s how the numbers stack up

  • Mar 18, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is at the BJP head office in Panaji where Parrikar's mortal remains have been taken. Gadkari reached Goa late last night.

  • Mar 18, 10:52 AM (IST)

    Here’s what will happen:

    > Mortal remains to be taken to Kala Academy soon
    > Mortal remains to lie in state for public homage
    > 4.00 pm: Funeral procession to begin for Miramar, Goa
    > 5.00 pm: Last rites to be held at Miramar, Goa

  • Mar 18, 10:32 AM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 10:06 AM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains are being taken to the BJP head office at Panaji.

  • Mar 18, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah will be attending Parrikar’s funeral in Goa today.

  • Mar 18, 08:58 AM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 08:16 AM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 07:26 AM (IST)

    No consensus yet on next Goa CM: BJP MLA

    The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister earlier today, a move necessitated by Parrikar’ demise.

    Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived here in the early hours of the day, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.

    While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. (PTI)

  • Mar 18, 07:24 AM (IST)

    Here’s what will happen today:

    > 9.30 am to 10.30 am: Mortal remains to be kept at the BJP head office in Panaji, Goa
    > 10.30 am: Mortal remains to be taken to Kala Academy
    > 10.30 am to 4.00 pm: Mortal remains to lie in state for public homage
    > 4.00 pm: Funeral procession to begin for Miramar, Goa
    > 5.00 pm: Last rites to be held at Miramar, Goa

  • Mar 18, 07:19 AM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral today in Goa. Before that, his mortal remains will lie in state for people to pay homage.

  • Mar 18, 07:15 AM (IST)

    Nitin Gadkari arrives in Panaji for BJP legislature meet

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Goa earlier today to decide on the leadership issue in the state following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

  • Mar 17, 10:02 PM (IST)

    Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral. The funeral is expected to happen tomorrow in Goa. The details are yet to be ascertained.

  • Mar 17, 09:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 17, 09:26 PM (IST)
