Mar 07, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Parrikar leaves for US for treatment

Parrikar left for the US for his further treatment by a special flight from Mumbai airport, a senior official of the chief minister office told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar left for the US tonight for further treatment from Mumbai where he was admitted at Lilavati Hospital.

Parrikar left for the US for his further treatment by a special flight from Mumbai airport, a senior official of the chief minister office told PTI.

The chief minister left for the US in Air India flight at around 1.30 AM. He is accompanied by a doctor and his elder son, Utpal, a senior official from CMO said.

Parrikar was admitted at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15 and discharged on February 22. On the same day he returned to Goa and presented the Budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was later admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he suffered from dehydration.

Before leaving for Mumbai yesterday, Parrikar held a series of meetings, including one with senior state ministers.

Earlier in the day, Goa BJP general secretary Sadanand Tanawade said that Parrikar will fly to the US for further treatment.

Parrikar also informed Governor Mridula Sinha earlier during the day about his absence from the country.

In the letter, Parrikar also informed the governor about the interim arrangement of a Cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration.

The letter says that he would be chairing the meeting of the council of ministers, whenever it is held, through video conferencing from abroad.

“I have been also advised by the expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai and subsequent consultation with doctors abroad to travel overseas for a specialised treatment of my medical condition,” according to the letter.

He said that during his absence in the state, the meeting of council of ministers whenever held shall be presided over by him through video conferencing or by circulation.

“If that is not possible for any reason, or I may decide at later point of time, the minister nominated by me shall preside the meeting and I will separately instruct the chief secretary in such exigency,” the letter said.

He also informed that a team of three ministers – Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), Francis D’Souza (BJP) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) – will function as a Cabinet advisory committee.

