Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar launches local taxi service 'Goamiles'

Following a strike by taxi drivers in the state earlier this year protesting against private cab services Ola and Uber, Goa now has its very own taxi service, a first by the state.

An exclusive app-based taxi service Goamiles was launched on Monday to settle the taxi issue in the state and meet the demands of tourists.

Goamiles is run by Frotamiles, a local Goan company. Frotamiles is a subsidiary of the parent company Pitasys Software, the highest bidder for the Goa Tourism Development Corporation’s app based taxi-service.

"Goa can now take tourists for miles through the new app-based taxi service which will be affordable and give travellers a comfortable journey from the time they arrive till they leave. I congratulate Goa Tourism for launching this initiative and wish them a huge success," Parrikar said.

The parent company has taken special care of the security of the passengers. The information of the driver and vehicle will be shared with the passengers before boarding and they will be able to track rides in real time, past and current bookings.

Just like other taxi-service providers ( Ola and Uber ), there will be a ‘Panic’ button in the app to ensure safety. GTDC will also keep monitoring the drivers with random checks to make sure they are following the rules.