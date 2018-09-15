Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday.

Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment, is being examined by a team of doctors at the premier hospital, a source at AIIMS said.

"He is being examined by a team of doctors and will undergo a few tests," the source said.

Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

Sources stated that Parrikar had Friday spoken to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah over phone, who enquired about his health.

Parrikar had returned from the US in the first week of September following which he was admitted to the hospital at Candolim. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.The Goa BJP had held a meeting of its state-level core committee on Friday. The core committee members had later met Parrikar.