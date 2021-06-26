MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri; all passengers safe

No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.

PTI
June 26, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Breaking News

Breaking News

The Madgaon-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri on Saturday morning, an official said.

No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Rajdhani Express #Ratnagiri
first published: Jun 26, 2021 07:59 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.