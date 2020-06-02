Goa Board Result 2020 date: HSC results on June 20, SSC likely in July first week

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to announce the Goa 12th board result on June 20 while the 10th board result is expected to be announced by the first week of July.

The results will be announced on the Goa Board official website gbshse.gov.in.

The dates were confirmed by GBSHSE Chairman Ramkrishna Samant during his media interaction.

The Goa Board Chairman also confirmed that the Goa Class 10th exam was successfully completed on June 1, 2020 and the exam for the children with special needs will be held on June 6.

GBSHSE will soon begin the process of evaluating the answer sheets and results are expected to come by the first week of July. The board also mentioned about the additional evaluation centres for teachers to maintain social distancing.

Students can also access other latest information about the Goa Board on gbshse.info.

Private results website Jagran Josh quoted data available from Goa Board about the total number of students awaiting the matric and 12th results. This year a total of 19,115 students have appeared for the Goa Board SSC Exam 2020, according to the website.

Due to coronavirus induced lockdown, many students from state border districts had moved back to their home towns in Maharashtra and Karnataka. These students were allowed to take the exams from their home states.

A total of 190 students appeared for SSC Exam in Maharashtra while 33 students appeared from Karnataka.

