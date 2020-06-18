App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:37 PM IST

Goa Board Result 2020 | Class 12 exam results to be declared next week

Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

PTI
Representative Image

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the Goa 12th board results 2020 next week, a senior official said on June 18.

Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

"The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over," he said.

The exam was held in March but due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions, exam for two HSSC papers had to be postponed and were conducted in the last week of May.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, he was concerned about the students of Class 10 and 12, who would be appearing for the board exams in the academic year 2020-21.

Talking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs on the Goa Revolution Day, Sawant, who also hold the education portfolio, said that some schools in the state had already started holding online classes.

"But I am more concerned about the students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Certificate and the Higher Secondary School Certificate standard board examinations this academic year," he said.

The government was yet to decide when and how to resume the academic year in the state, he said, adding that online classes were not compulsory.

The chief minister admitted that mobile network issues in some parts of the state were not conducive to virtual schooling.

"People are to be blamed for the connectivity issues. When mobile companies were installing towers in some villages, people were opposing it," he said.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:36 pm

