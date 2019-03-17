App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa BJP MLAs, core committee meet, discuss Manohar Parrikar's health

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral asserted that the meet did not deliberate on the leadership change issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

MLAs and core committee members of Goa BJP on March 16 met to discuss the political situation rising out of the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The health of Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had deteriorated earlier in the day sparking hectic political activities across parties in the coastal state.

A senior BJP office-bearer who attended the meeting in Panaji, chaired by state unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, said the political situation was discussed but not the issue of leadership change.

Goa Panchayat Minister and BJP MLA Mauvin Godinho said the meeting discussed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha and bypolls as well as "other challenges" facing the state.

related news

Godinho said Parrikar's health was also discussed.

Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, after the meeting, said, "The BJP is aware that the Chief Minister's condition is not well. Some of our party leaders had met him during the day. Concerns about his health were raised."

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral asserted that the meet did not deliberate on the leadership change issue.

"The CM is there and he is strong. So there is no reason to discuss leadership change," the BJP MLA said.

Six MLAs, allies in the BJP-led Goa government, had met Parrikar earlier in the day and extended support to him.

One of them, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai had told reporters "the CM's health has deteriorated, but he is stable".

"He is not on life support. I don't know what medical term we can use for it. The chief minister's office has said he is stable, so we will take it that he is stable," Sardesai had said after he met Parrikar.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 09:35 am

tags #BJP #Goa #Manohar Parrikar

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Smith, Warner Meet Up With Australia Squad in UAE

Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal to Launch Political Party in Srinagar T ...

'In 6 Years, We Can Buy Houses in Karachi': This RSS Leader Believes P ...

Video of Pet Dog Keeping Eye on Little Girl as She Does Homework is th ...

#MeToo Movement Hasn't Made Big Impact, Says Lily Allen

Reel Movie Awards 2019: Raj Nidimoru Discusses Writing Stree and Colla ...

Manchester City Storm Back as Manchester United Crash Out of FA Cup

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Received Gunman's 'Manifesto' 9 Minutes ...

BJP Likely to Drop Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib, Field Ravi Shank ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

In a Rajasthan village, a half-completed bridge in limbo for 30 years ...

Politics on the menu: Karnataka's Mandya sees proliferation of subsidi ...

New Zealand mosques terror attack: Toll rises to 50 as Christchurch re ...

Gully Boy, Kalank, Kesari: Understanding the evolution of Production D ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

FA Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers shock 'poor' Manchester United to reac ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi are no more a 'couple'?

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.