AAP moves to protect Goa candidates day after Congress leaders sent to hotel: report

Goa assembly elections 2022: The AAP move comes after the Congress asked its candidates to stay at a hotel till Thursday afternoon.

A day before the assembly election results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa has moved its candidates to unspecified locations, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

The AAP move comes after the Congress on Tuesday asked its candidates to stay at a hotel till Thursday afternoon.

Elections to the 40-member Goa assembly were held on February 14 and the counting of votes is scheduled for March 10. The Congress, whose strength in the outgoing assembly reduced from 17 to just two over the last five years, with some of its legislatures switching over to the BJP, is leaving no stone unturned to keep its flock intact.

"All the Congress candidates will be staying in a resort in North Goa on Wednesday from where they will be heading towards the counting stations," a senior party leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“We have not forced any candidate to stay over (at the resort). They voluntarily decided to stay together… Not correct to say that we are keeping a hold on our leaders because leaders have come from other states also,” Sunil Kauthankar, Goa Congress General secretary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The coastal state is likely to witness a fractured mandate in the recently contested assembly elections, suggested the exit polls released on March 7.

All India Congress Committee's election observer for Goa P Chidambaram and state desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao are camping in the coastal state since last Sunday to keep an eye on the political activities. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday

The counting of votes would be held in Margao and Panaji cities.