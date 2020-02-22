App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa anti-CAA protesters resolve to oppose NPR, Census 2021

Over 15,000 people took part in the rally, organised by the 'Goa Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR' and backed by Centre for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), a wing of Goa Church, at Azad Maidan here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Participants in a Church-backed anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Panaji in Goa on Friday resolved not to cooperate with government agencies for the National Population Register and Census 2021 enumeration exercises.

Over 15,000 people took part in the rally, organised by the 'Goa Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR' and backed by Centre for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), a wing of Goa Church, at Azad Maidan here.

"We pledge that till the CAA-NPR-NRC is withdrawn, we will not furnish any information whatsoever for the purposes of NPR or for Census 2021," read the resolution adopted at the rally.

Close

Nabila Hassan, who fought Jamia Milia Islamia case in the High Court and JMI student Ayesha Renna addressed the gathering while JNU student Rahul Sonpimple was the guest speaker.

related news

"We the people gathered at the rally organised by Goa Alliance Against CAA-NRC-NPR, at Azad Maidan, Panaji, Goa, on February 21, 2020, firmly resolve to ensure our Constitution and our laws shall always be founded and continue to be founded on the principles of justice, equality, secularism, socialism, democracy," the resolution read.

Therefore, we are against any form of discrimination, directly or indirectly, on grounds of religion, caste, gender, class, sexual orientation, ability, age, occupation, it added.

The speakers also raised concern over "arbitrary cancellation" of Overseas Citizen of India cards and pointed out that Goa had a large number of such card-holders.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.