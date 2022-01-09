MARKET NEWS

Goa adds 1,922 COVID-19 cases to tally; positivity rate inches towards 25% mark

The active tally in the coastal state is 9,209 and the number of tests conducted so far was 16,73,795.

PTI
January 09, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
Goa on Sunday added 1,922 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which touched 1,89,909, with the positivity rate being 24.76 per cent, up from 23.25 per cent a day earlier, an official said. The cases detected during the day were from coronavirus testing of 7,761 samples, he pointed out.

One death took the toll to 3,532 and the recovery count stood at 1,77,168 with the discharge of 261 persons on Sunday, he said. The active tally in the coastal state is 9,209 and the number of tests conducted so far was 16,73,795, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,89,909, new cases 1922, death toll 3532, discharged 177168, active cases 9209, samples tested till date 16,73,795.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Goa
first published: Jan 9, 2022 06:43 pm

