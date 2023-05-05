Go First cancels all flights until May 12 citing 'operational reasons'

A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, Go First said

Cash-strapped airline Go First on May 5 said it has cancelled all its flights till May 12.

"... due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet.

A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly, it added.

Initially, the airline cancelled all the flights for three days starting from May 3 and later it was extended till May 9. Now, flights are cancelled till May 12.

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the airline has suspended the sale of tickets till May 15.

The watchdog has also directed the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.

With liabilities of Rs 11,463 crore and a financial crunch, the Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and sought an interim moratorium on financial obligations; the tribunal reserved its order on Thursday.

The NCLT will be hearing the two insolvency petitions filed against the airline on Monday, according to lawyers.

(With PTI inputs)