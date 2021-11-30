MARKET NEWS

GLPL 370: BJP to launch sports tournaments named after Article 370 in Amit Shah's seat

Amit Shah had been associated with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) since 2007.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
The Gandhinagar Loksabha Premier League 370 has been named after Article 370, which was “abrogated in 2019 under Amit Shah’s leadership”, to “draw maximum number of youth to the party”, according to the report.

The Gandhinagar Loksabha Premier League 370 has been named after Article 370, which was "abrogated in 2019 under Amit Shah's leadership", to "draw maximum number of youth to the party", according to the report.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to launch cricket and kabaddi tournaments in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar -- the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- named after Article 370.

The Gandhinagar Loksabha Premier League 370 or GLPL 370 has been named after Article 370, which was “abrogated in 2019 under Amit Shah’s leadership”, to “draw maximum number of youth to the party”, reported The Indian Express quoting local leaders.

There are plans to begin the tournaments in the middle of December, Ahmedabad city BJP unit general secretary Jitubhai Patel told the publication.

“The events have been organised to make the (young) voters, whose names are on the voters’ list, pro-BJP. For that, cricket and kabaddi have been selected. The target is to have at least two teams in each ward (one each for cricket and kabaddi),” Harshad Patel, BJP in-charge of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was quoted as saying.

According to Patel, the idea was first discussed by Shah with 8-10 party members. Since then, more than 200 BJP workers have been called and assigned various responsibilities, he said. Among them, one is Gujarat MoS Jagdish Vishwakarma, who organised the Karnavati Premier League (KPL) for cricket in Ahmedabad five years ago. He has been asked to plan the tournaments, said the report.

Shah had been associated with the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) since 2007.

Also read | Will form next govt in Punjab with BJP, breakaway Akali faction: Amarinder Singh

“An entire team of the Lok Sabha constituency is involved. The plan is to organise one kabaddi tournament for the entire constituency and seven cricket tournaments, one for each of its seven assembly segments. The registration of teams is already on,” BJP state unit general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela told the newspaper.

According to the report citing BJP leaders, the league is currently open for men only and the publicity is mainly being done through WhatsApp groups at the ward level. The cricket matches will be played using tennis balls at grounds rented from local private owners, they said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #cricket #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Politics #Sports
first published: Nov 30, 2021 01:13 pm

