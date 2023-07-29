Global Tiger Day 2023: 10 most famous tigers and tigresses of India

Maya of Tadoba-Andhari, Maharashtra. (Photo by Stephenekka via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Global Tiger Day, often called International Tiger Day, is an annual celebration on July 29 to raise awareness for tiger conservation. This year, let’s talk of the most famous tigers/tigresses of India:

1. Machli (Ranthambore National Park): Calling a tigress a fish might raise a chuckle, but this naming was not random – a mark on the tigress’ left cheek resembled the contours of a fish. This Tigress Queen of Ranthambore certainly was a prolific cub-bearer. Between 1999 and 2006, she gave birth to 11 cubs that helped raise the tiger population in Ranthambore from 15 in 2004 to 50 in 2014. Most Ranthambore tigers today can be traced back to Machli’s lineage. So immense was her contribution that in 2013, the Indian government issued a commemorative postal cover and stamp to honour the tigress for her ecological and economical contributions. Machli died in 2016 at a ripe old age of 19, the longest that any tigress has ever lived in the wild.

Machli gave birth to 11 cubs that helped raise the tiger population in Ranthambore from 15 in 2004 to 50 in 2014. (Photo taken in May 2011 by Bhavik Thaker via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

2. Collarwali (Pench National Park): If you have watched the documentary Spy in the Jungle, you know all about Collarwali - the only tigress in the wild to have given birth to 29 cubs (in 8 litters). She was first tiger in Pench to be fitted with a radio collar, hence the name Collarwali. Some even called her Mataram (beloved mother) because of the many children she had.

3. Bamera (Bandhavgarh National Park): It was a fratricidal coup d’etat in Bandhavgarh. Bamera, the largest tiger that the territory had ever seen, overthrew his ailing father (B2) and became the dominant male of the national park. Bamera would often get into brawls with rivals to protect his fiefdom, but the humans who knew him often described him as shaant and shareef (quiet and well-behaved).

4. Maya (Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve): In Tadoba National Park, also known as Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, the oldest national park in Maharashtra, Maya is the queen of all she surveys. Stories about her skirmishes with other tigresses are often told by the safari guides & forest authorities. For long, she was victorious in vanquishing rivals spilling into her territory. Such tiger-squabbles are also reflective of the truth that tiger habitat is shrinking and the big cats have to fight for survival.

5. Paro (Corbett Tiger Reserve): When Paro (aka Paarwali) was first sighted in Corbett around 2013-14, no one knew much about her parents, but speculation was rife that she was the daughter of a tigress known as Thandi Maa from Dhikala Chaur. Paro was petite but she soon chased away two tiger matriarchs to establish her rule over both sides of the Ramganga river; the river serving as a glistening backdrop to some of the most spectacular photographs of Paro.

Paro at Dhikala, Corbett Tiger Reserve. (Photo by A. J. T. Johnsingh, WWF-India and NCF via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

6. Kankati (Bandhavgarh National Park): Also known as Vijaya, Kankati dominated the Chorbehra and Chakradhara region, right up until the Bandhavgarh Fort. Her epic battle for dominance with Lakshmi, a disabled tigress, turned her into a one-eyed tigress but that didn't dim her ferocity or her popularity. Kankati’s story has been told by Shivang Mehta in his book A Decade with Tigers: Supremacy, Solitude, Stripes.

7. Vijay (Delhi Zoo): Vijay, the six-footer white tiger, was born in the Delhi Zoo and acquired notoriety when he mauled a 22-year-old man who trespassed into his enclosure. He sired 5 cubs with his partner Kalpana under the Delhi Zoo’s successful breeding program. Though Vijay is no more, he is still remembered as Delhi Zoo’s star breeder.

In Pench, Madhya Pradesh, Collarwali had 29 tiger cubs across 8 litters. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

8. Munna (Kanha National Park): Often called the King of Kanha, Munna is famous for the stripes on his forehead. He is old now, but people still talk of his territorial fights that can fill many a summer night. Chota Munna, his son, is taking forward the legacy in Kanha.

9. Waghdoh (Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve): Named after a waterhole in the Mohurli region of Tadoba, Waghdoh took over the territory after defeating Yeda Anna (Broken Tail). Story goes that he killed Yeda’s cubs, mated with Yeda’s partner Madhuri and sired four cubs. Waghdoh left Mohurli after Madhuri was ousted by her daughter Sonam. He was found dead in May 2022, soon after allegedly killing a shepherd.

10. Prince (Bandipur National Park): Prince, the most photographed and dominating tiger of Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, was a dominant male, his roar lording an area of 1o-12 sq kms for nearly seven years. In 2017, Prince’s carcass was found in the park’s Kundakere Range. He was 14.