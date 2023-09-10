Global South prevented G20 agenda from being stirred towards Ukraine: Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a G20 virtual session proposed by PM Modi in November would give countries a chance to review the progress of the commitments made at the G20 Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appreciated the efforts taken by the countries from the Global South in preventing the agenda at the G20 Summit from being stirred towards Ukraine.

Lavrov was speaking at a briefing in New Delhi as the two-day meeting of the leaders of the G20 nations under India's presidency concluded on September 10. The Russian foreign minister said the consolidated position of the Global South and the active participation of BRICS helped in addressing the actual issues of the Global South.

"It has probably been the first time that G20 has been consolidated on behalf of the Global South. Our BRICS partners were very active as well. Thanks to this consolidated position of the global south to protect its interest; we were able to prevent the West from stirring the agenda towards Ukraine once again at the expense of addressing the actual issues of the Global South,” he said.

The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, which was launched on September 9, did not directly refer to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and instead took a more generic view, making note of the “immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world”.

Lavrov also said that the G20 Summit has been a “success” under India’s presidency.

"This Summit has been a milestone from the point of view of giving a clear guiding star for us to follow. Another thing that I would like to mention is the active role of the Indian presidency that has genuinely consolidated the G20 members probably for the first time in its history,” said the Russian minister.

He added that Russia would continue working towards the goals decided at the G20 Summit as Brazil is to take up the presidency next year.

"In this Declaration, there has been a sound understanding of the way we can move towards more representation (of Global South) in the world. There is still a lot to be done. But we will continue strengthening these positive trends including during Brazil's presidency next year and in 2025 during South Africa's presidency,” said Lavrov.

He added that a G20 virtual session proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November would give countries a chance to review the progress of the commitments made at the G20 Summit.

"While closing today's session, PM Modi said that he would convene another G20 Summit via video conferencing in late November. It will be another opportunity for us to review the implementation of the agreements that we have reached today,” said Lavrov.

