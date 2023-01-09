'Global Science for Global Wellbeing' to be theme of National Science Day 2023

Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the theme for National Science Day 2023 will be 'Global Science for Global Wellbeing' which indicates India's emerging global role and rising visibility in the international arena.

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the "Raman Effect".

On this day, Indian physicist C V Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he won the Nobel Prize in 1930.

Theme-based science communication activities are carried out all over the country on this occasion.

Speaking at the launch of the theme, Singh said the theme is perfectly in sync with India assuming the presidency of G20, where it will become the voice of the Global South, comprising developing countries of Asia, Africa and South America.

"It heralds a new era to provide opportunities to people and scientific fraternity in the country and abroad to come together, work together and experience the joy of doing science for the wellbeing of mankind," he said.