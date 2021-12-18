Global report identifies 55 Indian companies with potential to make mRNA vaccine

Currently, mRNA vaccines are in short supply across the world and out of reach of several developing countries, including India, the report suggested. (Representative image)

Amid the emerging threat of Omicron variant of coronavirus, which led to an urgent need for more efficacious vaccine doses and booster shots, a global report has identified 55 Indian companies that can potentially manufacture messenger RNA or mRNA vaccines.

These companies include Biocon, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Reliance LifeSciences, Zydus Cadila, Intas and Lupin, reported The Times of India, citing a report by AccessIBSA and Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

The report emphasizes the need to diversify and expand the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines to accelerate the roll-out of billions of jabs possibly within six months, importantly, under a licence from the originator companies - Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna, it said.

The novel mRNA process uses the genetic code for the spike protein of the coronavirus and is thought to trigger a better immune response than traditional vaccines.

The report has identified over 100 companies in Africa, Asia and Latin America with the potential to produce mRNA vaccines. Notably, this list represents a baseline scan, with a focus on technical feasibility, said the report.

Here are the key points about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines:

- Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response inside our bodies, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Like all vaccines, mRNA vaccines provide protection against diseases like COVID-19 without risking the potentially serious consequences of getting sick.

- mRNA vaccines are newly available to the public. However, researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades.

