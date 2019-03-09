App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global leaders, politicians and businessmen in Mumbai for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding today

Along with business magnates from across the world, the wedding will see a host of personalities from across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A host of global industry leaders, including UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and his wife, former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai his wife Anjali Pichai are scheduled to attend the wedding of Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta on March 9 in Mumbai.

Among those present at the wedding would be Akash’s sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati.

The VIP guest list for the wedding also includes United Arab Emirates' Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development Shaikh Al Nahyan, Samsung Vice Chairman JY Lee, Saudi oil minister, Khalid Al Falih, Senior MD of Saudi Aramco, Ahmed Al-Subaey and Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey.

Other personalities on the guest list includes International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Belgian politician and Member of European Parliament Veronique De Kepper, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Head of Saudi Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumaiyan and his wife, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, former US Congressman Eric Cantor and his wife, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes and his wife, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris and his wife Paula, Chairman of Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Purna Saggurti.

related news

Among Indian politicians, the wedding will be attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, railway minister Piyush Goyal, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and former commerce minister Anand Sharma.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 01:46 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'It's Just Not Cricket': Pakistan Demands ICC Action Against Team Indi ...

Ravichandran Ashwin Open to Making Koffee With Karan Debut

Tata Motors Starts the Supply of 40 Electric Buses to AICTSL

In Pics | India Women vs England Women, Third T20I in Guwahati

NEET 2019: AFMC MBBS 2019 Eligibility Criteria, Admission Process and ...

'Expected Better With Bat': Mandhana Lashes Out

We Kept Quiet But Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says P ...

TMC Strongman's Meeting With BJP's Mukul Roy Leaves Trinamool Worried

‘Almighty Choke’ – Twitter Left Stunned by India’s Last Over D ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Ayodhya hearing: Appointing retired SC judge is new initiative, but la ...

Nirav Modi spotted in London, as MEA says extradition not that simple: ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

I-League: Chennai City FC, East Bengal in fray to be crowned champions ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Tamilrockers leak full print of Badla and Captain Marvel on its releas ...

Pictures inside: Arya and Sayyeshaa host colourful sangeet ahead of Su ...

Kalank: This Varun Dhawan Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha ...

Nirav Modi tracked down in London, running a new diamond business

Captain Marvel’s post credit scene is a bonus for all the Avengers: ...

Badla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's f ...

International Women's Day 2019: Nick Jonas has the most beautiful word ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.