Global leaders, politicians and businessmen in Mumbai for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding today

A host of global industry leaders, including UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and his wife, former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai his wife Anjali Pichai are scheduled to attend the wedding of Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta on March 9 in Mumbai.

Among those present at the wedding would be Akash’s sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati.

The VIP guest list for the wedding also includes United Arab Emirates' Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development Shaikh Al Nahyan, Samsung Vice Chairman JY Lee, Saudi oil minister, Khalid Al Falih, Senior MD of Saudi Aramco, Ahmed Al-Subaey and Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey.

Other personalities on the guest list includes International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Belgian politician and Member of European Parliament Veronique De Kepper, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Head of Saudi Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumaiyan and his wife, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, former US Congressman Eric Cantor and his wife, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes and his wife, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris and his wife Paula, Chairman of Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Purna Saggurti.

Among Indian politicians, the wedding will be attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, railway minister Piyush Goyal, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and former commerce minister Anand Sharma.