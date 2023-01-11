 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Global Investors Summit 2023 | Need self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, roadmap prepared: CM Chouhan

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the summit, said investors should avail the benefits of the performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme of the government.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file image)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 11 said he wants to make Madhya Pradesh "aatmanirbhar" or self-reliant, and the roadmap for the same is "prepared".

Chouhan's call for self-reliance is closely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for an Aatmanirbhat Bharat or self-reliant India, which he launched in 2020, months after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The chief minister was addressing the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore.

Chouhan, in his message to the investors, said he wants to achieve the vision of self-reliance with the participation of all the stakeholders.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has given us the vision of a new India, a prosperous India, a powerful India, a self-sufficient India, and a self-reliant India," he said.

"For this self-reliant India, I want to make a self-reliant MP with all your help. The roadmap is prepared for that."

The chief minister further said that India, in the period to come, will show the world the "path to peace and prosperity".