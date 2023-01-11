Global Investors Summit 2023 | Need self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, roadmap prepared: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file image)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 11 said he wants to make Madhya Pradesh "aatmanirbhar" or self-reliant, and the roadmap for the same is "prepared".

Chouhan's call for self-reliance is closely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for an Aatmanirbhat Bharat or self-reliant India, which he launched in 2020, months after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The chief minister was addressing the Global Investors Summit 2023 in Indore.

Chouhan, in his message to the investors, said he wants to achieve the vision of self-reliance with the participation of all the stakeholders.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has given us the vision of a new India, a prosperous India, a powerful India, a self-sufficient India, and a self-reliant India," he said.

"For this self-reliant India, I want to make a self-reliant MP with all your help. The roadmap is prepared for that."

The chief minister further said that India, in the period to come, will show the world the "path to peace and prosperity".

Also Read | Recession 'perilously close' but India on course to 6.6% growth, says World Bank

The summit, which witnessed the participation of investors from various parts of the world, was inaugurated by Modi earlier today.

During his inaugural address, the prime minister said that investors should avail the benefits of the performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme of the government. "It played an important role in making Madhya Pradesh a big pharma and textile hub," he said.

Modi also noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a "bright spot" in the global economy, and the World Bank pointed out that India is well-positioned to tackle the global headwinds.

"Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India," Modi said, adding that "optimism for India is driven by strong democracy, young demography, and political stability".