Global growth, food & energy security, digital transformation key themes for G20, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who leaves for Bali on November 14, has said he will take up with Group of 20 (G20) leaders the issues of global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

Modi will attend the G20 Summit to be held on November 15-16 on the Indonesian island with India set to assume the presidency of the grouping from December 1.

"I will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 14-16 November 2022, to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be chaired by Indonesia," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

Modi said during the summit, he would have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key global concerns such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, he would meet leaders of several participating countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

He would also address the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15.

"In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022," the Prime Minister said. He would extend personal invitations to G20 members and other invitees to "our G20 Summit next year". Emphasising on the theme for G20, he said, "During my interactions at the G20 Summit, I will highlight India's achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India's G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future", which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all." The bloc is said to represent more than 80 percent of the world's GDP and over 75 percent of the global trade.

