Global growth, food & energy security, digital transformation key themes for G20, says PM Narendra Modi

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Apart from taking over the G20 presidency, PM Modi will hold meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit

PM Narendra Modi. (Image: AFP/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who leaves for Bali on November 14, has said he will take up with Group of 20 (G20) leaders the issues of global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

Modi will attend the G20 Summit to be held on November 15-16 on the Indonesian island with India set to assume the presidency of the grouping from December 1.

"I will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 14-16 November 2022, to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be chaired by Indonesia," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

Modi said during the summit, he would have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key global concerns such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, he would meet leaders of several participating countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

He would also address the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15.