Global economic developments expected to complicate outlook for Indian economy: Finance Ministry report

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:30 PM IST

According to the ministry's Monthly Economic Review for November, the external sector continues to face the headwinds emanating from the global slowdown.

Global economic developments are expected to complicate the outlook further for the Indian economy next year and there is a need to maintain vigilance on the external front, a finance ministry report said on Friday.

However, it said, the downside to a widening current account deficit is expected to be limited by a robust services export performance through the rest of the year and by inward remittances, which are expected to touch $100 billion this fiscal, as per the World Bank.

"As we head into 2023, global economic developments are expected to complicate the outlook further, and therefore continued vigilance is a critical aspect in maintaining India's external resilience," it said.

No country can afford to sit on its laurels, India included, it said, adding that continued commitment to macroeconomic stability will underpin both economic performance and investor interest in India.

"The latter is very high, currently. It needs to be nurtured. Going forward, India needs to focus on medium-term challenges such as securing technology and resources for energy transition and skilling its youth for the 21st-century economy while staying the course on fiscal consolidation at the general government level," it noted.   The good news is that much hard work has been done in the last several years and a strong platform has been erected on which the superstructure of a middle-income economy can be constructed, it said.