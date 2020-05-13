App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark initiates Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir to check efficacy on COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is the first company in the country to initiate Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir for COVID-19 patients in India, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on May 12 said it has initiated Phase 3 clinical trials on antiviral drug Favipiravir to check its efficacy on COVID-19 patients in India. The Mumbai-based company had received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in April to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is the first company in the country to initiate Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir for COVID-19 patients in India, it said in a statement.

Clinical trials have commenced and over ten leading government and private hospitals are being enrolled for the study, it added.

Close

Glenmark estimates study completion by July/August 2020, it said.

related news

Coronavirus LIVE updates

As per the approved clinical trial protocol, 150 subjects with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms will be randomised in the study in a 1:1 ratio to Favipiravir with standard supportive care or standalone standard supportive care.

Treatment duration is a maximum of 14 days and the total study duration will be a maximum of 28 days from randomisation.

"Several health and medical experts, both in and outside of Glenmark are eager to see the effect that Favipiravir has on COVID-19 cases. We believe the study results will be significant as there is currently no effective treatment for the virus," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Vice President & Head Clinical Development, Global Specialty/Branded Portfolio Monika Tandon said.

Coronavirus state-wise tally

The data we get from these trials will point us in a clearer direction with regard to COVID-19 treatment and management, she added.

The company said it aims to launch a treatment for COVID-19 patients as soon as possible and control the spread of the pandemic.

Favipiravir, which is a generic version of Japan-based Fujifilm Toyama Chemical's Avigan, has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 09:30 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

Coronavirus lockdown | Here's how you can buy alcohol in Maharashtra

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

COVID-19 hits hotel industry; revenue per room drops 13-29% in January-March in top cities: Report

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.