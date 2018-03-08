App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 07, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

GJEPC issues notices to Modi & Choksi, suspention likely

The council had issued the first show-cause notice to both Modi and Choksi in early February, but has not receive any explanation from them. It has again issued another notice this week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council today said it will suspend Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from the council in case they fail to respond to its notices over the Rs 12,000-crore PNB fraud by Friday.

The council had issued the first show-cause notice to both Modi and Choksi in early February, but has not receive any explanation from them. It has again issued another notice this week.

"If they do not send any explanation by Friday, we will approach our disciplinary committee and begin the process of suspending them from the council," GJEPC vice chairman Colin Shah told reporters here.

Shah said there is legalities to the entire procedure and the council will act accordingly.

related news

According to Shah, GJEPC has also submitted suggestions to the government on how to make stringent norms to avoid any financial irregularities relating to the industry in future.

"We are meeting with officials in the commerce, finance ministries and bankers and have submitted our suggestions last week on how to strengthen the processes to avoid any kind of fraudulent practices in future. Discussions are on and we hope something concrete will come up within a few weeks," said Shah.

Modi, his uncle Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank of over Rs 12,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Shah said, the industry, which has a major chunk of small and medium-sized enterprises, is already struggling for finance and this incident has further made the situation difficult for them.

"These are small companies who are looking for Rs 10-50 lakh. We hope this hurdle faced by these SMEs, which are lifeline of our trade, will not affect the trade in any way," he added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #markets

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC