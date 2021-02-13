Giving COVID-19 vaccines to 140 nations will have positive impact on India's tourism: Prahlad Patel

India providing COVID-19 vaccines to over 140 countries will have a "positive impact" on its tourism, said Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday.

Virtually addressing a ceremony at Kevadia on the lauch of a three-day annual convention of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), hoped that Indian tourism industry will be soon up and running like before, and "climb from the present 34th position to the top spot".

"India, following its age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam (the world is one family), is providing vaccines to over 140 countries... This will have a positive impact on the country''s tourism sector, something that is visible right now," said Patel.

Apart from the flights operating under air bubble arrangement, regular international flights has been shut since last year due to the pandemic.

Patel said that domestic travel has witnessed a "major boost" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ''Dekho Apna Desh'' campaign.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Under this campaign, the prime minister has urged Indians to visit at least 15 domestic destinations by the year 2022.

The Indian travel and tourism industry has been one of the worst-hit due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2019 report, India ranks 34th on world travel and tourism competitiveness index.

Tourism secretary Arvind Singh, who was the chief guest at the event near the Sardar Patel Statue of Unity, echoed the minister''s sentiment.

He said 2021 is showing some positive signs, courtesy drop in COVID-19 positive cases and the subsequent easing out of restrictions for travellers.

"The encouraging news on vaccines has further boosted hopes for recovery. All means of travel, airlines, trains and highways have reported regular increase in visitors traffic. Domestic Tourism is the way forward and it will help in revival of the sector," he noted.

Touted to be the first such physical tourism-industry related event amid the pandemic, the three-day convention aims at building public confidence to travel for the revival of domestic tourism in the country.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Tourism and ADTOI, with support from Gujarat Tourism, it is attended by around 400 delegates including ADTOI members, hoteliers, airlines representatives and senior government officials.