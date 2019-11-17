App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Give Rs 2,500 per acre to Haryana farmers for not burning stubble: Hooda

If Punjab can give Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation to small and marginal farmers who refrained from burning crop residue, why can't Haryana do the same, the senior Congress leader asked.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday demanded that the Haryana government give compensation of at least Rs 2,500 per acre for crop residue management to small and marginal farmers who did not burn stubble.

If Punjab can give Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation to small and marginal farmers who refrained from burning crop residue, why can't Haryana do the same, the senior Congress leader asked.

Speaking in his hometown Rohtak, Hooda said the state government's announcement of giving Rs 1,000 per acre as operational charge for managing crop residue would not be enough.

Close

The Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly also suggested the government to fix a minimum support price for crop residue and purchase it from farmers the same way it procures crops.

related news

"The government should fix MSP and purchase the crop residue, which can be put to use in various industries, including in power plants," he said.

Regarding pollution levels increasing due to stubble burning, the 72-year-old opined that blaming farmers who set fire to crop residue was not going to solve the problem as various stakeholders need to find a solution to the issue.

"There are various factors that cause pollution. Burning stubble is only one of them. There is pollution caused by vehicle fumes, industries, construction activities and several other factors that are responsible for it. Just putting the blame on farmers is not the right thing to do," Hooda said.

Notably, burning of crop residue by farmers in Haryana and Punjab is being stated to be one of the major reasons behind the severe pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Delhi Pollution #stubble burning

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.