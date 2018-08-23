App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Give Kerala Rs 2,600 crore if you want to reject UAE's offer: CPI to Centre

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the national general secretary of the CPI the second biggest constituent in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

If the Centre wants to reject the Rs 700-crore offer of the UAE to Kerala for flood relief operations, it should give a Rs 2,600-crore interim assistance as sought by the southern state, the Communist Party of India (CPI) said today.

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the national general secretary of the CPI  the second biggest constituent in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala also accused the Centre of "standing on false prestige" on the issue of foreign aid at times of natural disasters.

He said when a country faced a natural calamity, it was normal for other nations to offer aid, and recalled that India had helped Nepal and Bangladesh in such situations in the past and even made an offer to Pakistan when there was an earthquake in the neighbouring country.

"In such circumstances, we can accept from the UNO and the UAE whoever supports unconditionally without strings...we should accept it," Reddy said.

related news

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was "unofficially" saying that it was following the policy of the previous UPA government of not taking foreign assistance in case of natural disasters, he said.

"The UPA government had taken many good decisions also, including giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Why are they (Centre) not giving (that)?," Reddy asked.

He described the decision of not accepting foreign aid for the Kerala flood relief operations as only a "pretext" and said the Centre was "standing on false prestige".
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #CPI #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Politics #UAE

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.