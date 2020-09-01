172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|give-jobs-not-empty-slogans-rahul-gandhi-raps-modi-govt-over-jee-neet-issue-5786081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 09:04 PM IST

Give jobs, not empty slogans — Rahul Gandhi raps Modi govt over JEE-NEET issue

Rahul Gandhi's attack came on a day the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 1 said the Centre has ignored "genuine concerns" of JEE and NEET students, who have been demanding postponement of the entrance exam, and those who have appeared for other exams.

Taking to Twitter Gandhi accused Modi government of "arrogance" and said that it is jeopardising India's future. The leader also used the hashtag "SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents" while raising the cause of students who have taken the Staff Selection Commission exams but their results are yet to be out.

Gandhi's attack came on a day the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress party and Gandhi have been supporting the demand by a section of students for postponement of JEE and NEET exams in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The JEE exam which has been postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will be held between September 1 and 6.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raised the issue.

"The SSC and Railways have withheld the results of many examinations for years. Someone's result is stuck, while someone else's exams are delayed," she said.

"Till when will the government test the patience of youth, for how long? The government should listen to the youth. The youth need jobs, not speeches," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She called for the declaration of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) results held by the Staff Selection Commission.

With inputs from PTI.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #JEE Main 2020 #NEET 2020 #Rahul Gandhi #Staff Selection Commission

