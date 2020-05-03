Remdesivir will be available to coronavirus patients this week: Gilead CEO

Gilead Sciences has said that its antiviral drug, Remdesivir, will be available to patients as early as this week, Gilead Science CEO Daniel O’Day told American television channel CBS.

"We intend to get that to patients in the early part of this next week, beginning to work with the government which will determine which cities are most vulnerable and where the patients are that need this medicine," O'Day said on CBS’ "Face of the Nation".

"We’ve donated the entire supply that we have within our supply chain and we did that because we acknowledge and recognize the human suffering, the human need here, and want to make sure nothing gets in the way of this getting to patients," O'Day said, according to CNBC.

"What we will do is provide that donation to the US government and they will determine — based upon things like ICU beds, where the course of the epidemic is in the United States — they will begin shipping tens of thousands of treatment courses out early this week and be adjusting that as the epidemic shifts and evolves," the Gilead CEO said.

Earlier, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, a Gilead spokesperson had said that the company is open to collaborate with governments, pharmaceutical companies, including from India, and is even considering proposals of patent-pooling to expand capacity and provide access to Remesdesivir for COVID-19 patients across the world.

"It will be essential for countries to work together to create enough supply for people all over the world and we look forward to these collaborative efforts. In the event of regulatory action, we are in discussions with various groups about how we might bring remdesivir to the developing world," Gilead had said.

