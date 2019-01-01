App
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ghulam Nabi Azad moves motion to refer triple talaq bill to RS select committee

In the motion, Azad has also proposed the names of 11 Opposition members to be part of the Select Committee of the House.

PTI
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has moved a motion in the House for referring the "triple talaq" bill to a select committee.

The motion is likely to be taken up on January 2 when the House takes up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

In the motion, Azad has also proposed the names of 11 Opposition members to be part of the Select Committee of the House.

Anand Sharma of the Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Kumar Jha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal are among those whose names have been proposed by the Leader of Opposition.

The Opposition members have also given notices for amendments in the bill.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Triple Talaq Bill

