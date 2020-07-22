Ghaziabad journalist, who was shot at by assailants, succumbs to injuries

Ghaziabad journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants on Monday night, succumbed to his injuries on the morning of July 22.

35-year-old Joshi, who works with a local Hindi daily, had approached the police to complain about local goons harassing his niece on July 16. According to reports, the police did not file an official FIR on the matter.

When he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area on Monday night on a two-wheeler, along with his two daughters, he was shot at in the head.

Joshi was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and mother.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said nine assailants were nabbed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pratap Vihar police post in-charge Raghvendra Singh was suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty as he did not pay heed to the harassment complaint lodged by Joshi on July 16.

Police have registered an FIR in the matter naming three suspects, Ravi, Shahnoor alias Chhotu and Akash. The district police have identified Chhotu as the man who had shot Joshi after the group waylaid him while he was returning home on Monday night.

Shahnoon and Akash have been arrested while Ravi is still absconding, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for Joshi's family, a job for his wife and free education for his children, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while condoling Joshi's death, hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying, "The promise was of giving Ram Raj, but gave they gave Gundaraj instead."

With inputs from PTI