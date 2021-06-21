Ghaziabad assault case | Twitter India chief says available on video call for questioning by Uttar Pradesh police

Twitter's logo is seen outside the company headquarters (File image: Reuters/Stephen Lam)

Twitter India's Managing Director Manish Maheshwari is available for questioning via video call, the social media giant has reportedly told Uttar Pradesh police informally, days after a legal notice was sent to him over posts linked to the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.

Last week, Twitter India’s managing director was asked to report to a police station at Loni Border near Delhi and record his statement within seven days.

Replying to the notice, Maheshwari reportedly said he “doesn’t deal with the case directly".

Ghaziabad police had last week also booked some Congress leaders, and a few journalists including Rana Ayyub and Mohammed Zubair for ‘inciting communal sentiments’ through tweets related to the incident.

Twitter has been accused of not removing the "misleading" content linked to the June 5 incident in which an elderly Muslim man was allegedly beaten up and his beard cut off.

The Uttar Pradesh police have denied any communal angle in the incident saying that the victim and the accused knew each other.