you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ghazi Haider succeeds Riyaz Naikoo as Hizbul Mujahideen’s new operational head

Ghazi Haider was appointed as the new face of terror in Kashmir at a command meeting of the United Jihad Council and Hizbul Mujahideen late last week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Eliminated Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo (Image: Twitter)
Eliminated Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo (Image: Twitter)

Kashmiri terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has reportedly appointed Saifullah Mir, aka Ghazi Haider, as their new operational head. The 26-year-old would succeed slain militant Riyaz Naikoo as the commanding chief of the terror outfit. Ghazi was reportedly radicalised by Riyaz six years ago.

After Naikoo was gunned down by Indian security forces last week, a command council meet was reported convened by the head of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and Hizbul commander Syed Salah-ud-din, to pay tributes to the slain militants, reported India Today. Ghazi was appointed as the Operational Chief Commander at the meet. The official announcement of the same was made by Hizbul spokesperson Saleem Hashmi.

Ghazi, a native of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, has studied till Class 12 and learnt vocational skills thereafter, unlike Naikoo who was a graduate. However, the former reportedly treats and attends to injured terrorists, which has earned him the monikers ‘Musaib’ and ‘Doctor Saif’.

Ghazi had completed a biomedical diploma from an ITI in Pulwama, following which he secured a job at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology in Srinagar. According to a Hindustan Times report, he worked there as a technician for three years, before Naikoo poached him to join Hizbul ranks.

Kashmiri security officials have informed that Ghazi is an ‘A category’ terrorist, who has so far been active in Pulwama and Shopian among other districts in South Kashmir. He is reportedly familiar with his predecessor’s nefarious activities which involved looting orchard owners and bolstering illicit opium cultivation, to raise funds to run the terror group.


First Published on May 11, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Hizbul Mujahideen #Kashmir #Terrorism

