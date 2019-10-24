Ghatkopar West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ghatkopar West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ghatkopar West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ghatkopar West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ghatkopar West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ghatkopar West Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Ghatkopar West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra under Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 52.7% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.79% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ram Kadam won this seat by a margin of 41916 votes, which was 26.23% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 159782 votes.
Ram Kadam won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26228 votes. MNS polled 142951 votes, 42.21% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .