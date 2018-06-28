Ghatkopar plane crash LIVE: All four on board, one pedestrian killed; black box recovered

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to conduct probe into plane crash: DGCA
Plane's black box recovered from crash site
Chartered plane has crashed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai
Top Mumbai Police officials are visiting the site and are inspecting the rescue operation happening right now.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the chartered plane crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.
"The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash. A DGCA team is already on its way to the spot," Director General of Civil Aviation BS Bhullar has told PTI.
JUST IN: Black box (flight recorder) recovered from the plane crash site at Mumbai's Ghatkopar.
Eyewitness account: "The explosion was so loud that we later got to know that it was a plane crash. A pedestrian has been charred to death and he is lying on the footpath," a witness tells CNN-News18
Ghatkopar police station and fire brigade team together recovered four charred bodies. Since it is an under construction site, labourers may have been trapped under rubble, resident tells CNN-News18
JUST IN: DGCA probe team reaching the crash site. Pilot, three passengers, one pedestrian killed in the crash. Aircraft was leased by Pan Parag tycoon. Rescue operations underway by NDRF and Mumbai fire brigade team, News18 reports
JUST IN: A DGCA probe team is on its way to the spot for preliminary investigation. AIIB- aircraft accident investigation bureau will conduct a detailed probe. DGCA said all 4 people on board are dead: 2 pilots and AMES. This was a test flight, it added.
JUST IN: UP government had sold the aircraft to UY Aviation in 2014. Owner's name is Dipak Kothari, reports CNN News 18
JUST IN: Crashed plane owned by UY Aviation
JUST IN: 2 pilots, 2 technicians on board the plane that crashed
JUST IN: Authorities are saying at least 4 people were on board the plane
JUST IN: The plane that crashed was owned by the Pan Parag group. The plane was supposed to land in Juhu.
BREAKING: A chartered plane belonging to the Uttar Pradesh government, has crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on. Fire brigade rushed to the spot. Authorities are confirming that at least two have lost their lives in the crash.