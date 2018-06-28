App
Jun 28, 2018 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ghatkopar plane crash highlights: It is a worrying incident, need to find who is responsible, says CM Fadnavis

Updates as a chartered plane crashed around 1.15 pm in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Five people died.

highlights

  • Jun 28, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Plane crash very unfortunate: CM Fadnavis

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of the plane crash in a Mumbai suburb and said the incident was "very unfortunate".

    He also said that the cause of the crash would be known after probe.

    Fadnavis spoke to officials of different agencies at the spot in suburban Ghatkopar in central Mumbai.

    "Today's incident is very unfortunate and worrisome. Had this incident happened at a crowded place instead of a secluded site it would have been more disastrous," the CM told reporters.

    Fadnavis said the cause behind the crash would be known after probe. (PTI)

  • Jun 28, 08:28 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 07:06 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 05:33 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 05:28 PM (IST)

    Five persons have been killed in the crash. Those killed include two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board and a pedestrian where the plane crashed, police have said according to PTI.

  • Jun 28, 04:41 PM (IST)

    Rescue personnel stand near the debris of the chartered plane that crashed in Ghatkopar's Jivdaya Lane, killing 5. (Image: PTI Photo)

  • Jun 28, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Top Mumbai Police officials are visiting the site and are inspecting the rescue operation happening right now.

  • Jun 28, 03:48 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to conduct probe into plane crash: DGCA

    The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the chartered plane crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. 

    "The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash. A DGCA team is already on its way to the spot," Director General of Civil Aviation BS Bhullar has told PTI.

  • Jun 28, 03:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Black box (flight recorder) recovered from the plane crash site at Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

  • Jun 28, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 03:01 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:55 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Eyewitness account: "The explosion was so loud that we later got to know that it was a plane crash. A pedestrian has been charred to death and he is lying on the footpath," a witness tells CNN-News18

  • Jun 28, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Ghatkopar police station and fire brigade team together recovered four charred bodies. Since it is an under construction site, labourers may have been trapped under rubble, resident tells CNN-News18

  • Jun 28, 02:41 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:33 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: DGCA probe team reaching the crash site. Pilot, three passengers, one pedestrian killed in the crash. Aircraft was leased by Pan Parag tycoon. Rescue operations underway by NDRF and Mumbai fire brigade team, News18 reports

  • Jun 28, 02:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: A DGCA probe team is on its way to the spot for preliminary investigation. AIIB- aircraft accident investigation bureau will conduct a detailed probe. DGCA said all 4 people on board are dead: 2 pilots and AMES. This was a test flight, it added.

  • Jun 28, 02:27 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: UP government had sold the aircraft to UY Aviation in 2014. Owner's name is Dipak Kothari, reports CNN News 18

  • Jun 28, 02:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Crashed plane owned by UY Aviation

  • Jun 28, 02:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: 2 pilots, 2 technicians on board the plane that crashed

  • Jun 28, 02:21 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Authorities are saying at least 4 people were on board the plane

  • Jun 28, 02:20 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:20 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: The plane that crashed was owned by the Pan Parag group. The plane was supposed to land in Juhu.

  • Jun 28, 02:19 PM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 02:19 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: A chartered plane belonging to the Uttar Pradesh government, has crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on. Fire brigade rushed to the spot. Authorities are confirming that at least two have lost their lives in the crash.

