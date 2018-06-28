Ghatkopar plane crash highlights: It is a worrying incident, need to find who is responsible, says CM Fadnavis

Plane crash very unfortunate: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of the plane crash in a Mumbai suburb and said the incident was "very unfortunate".

He also said that the cause of the crash would be known after probe.

Fadnavis spoke to officials of different agencies at the spot in suburban Ghatkopar in central Mumbai.

"Today's incident is very unfortunate and worrisome. Had this incident happened at a crowded place instead of a secluded site it would have been more disastrous," the CM told reporters.

Fadnavis said the cause behind the crash would be known after probe. (PTI)