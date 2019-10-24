Ghatkopar East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ghatkopar East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ghatkopar East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 52.7% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.79% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ram Kadam won this seat by a margin of 41916 votes, which was 26.23% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 159782 votes.

Ram Kadam won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26228 votes. MNS polled 142951 votes, 42.21% of the total votes polled.