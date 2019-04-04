'Ghar se nikalte hi' actress Mayoori Kango is now Google India head of industry-agency partnership

She is probably best-known for being Jugal Hansraj’s muse in the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi in Papa Kehte Hain. You may also know her from films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Betaabi and Badal with Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol and Rani Mukherjee. But, in the last two decades, Mayoori Kango has changed lanes and is now Head of Industry-agency partnership at Google.

The shift from Bollywood to the corporate industry could not have been easy, but Kango pulled it off. She was first seen in the National Award-winning film Naseem (1995) at the age of 15. She chose films over an admission into IIT Kanpur after her schooling. She also appeared in popular TV shows Kahin Kissii Roz and Kkusum.

After her marriage to NRI Aditya Dhillon in December 2003, she relocated to the US. She went back to school and finished her MBA in marketing and finance from Baruch College of City University of New York.

After completing her degree, Kango joined a New York City-based digital agency called 360i as their media manager. She relocated to India in 2012 and settled in Gurgaon.

In Gurgaon, she was the chief digital officer of a London-based marketing and advertising firm for 4 years, followed by three years at Performics as the managing director. She joined Google as its head of industry-agency partnership in March 2019.

"Every time a new client sees me, they have the same question: How are you here? I have to prove myself in every new meeting as people have a notion that actors are not intelligent. I have worked hard to make people take me seriously," Kango had told The Times of India in an interview.

"People should complete their education before they come looking for that big break in Bollywood. Especially the actress, their career in the industry lasts only around ten years. Have a backup option," she added.