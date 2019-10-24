Ghansawangi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ghansawangi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ghansawangi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ghansawangi constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ghansawangi is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Jalna district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ghansawangi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 75.35% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 77.01% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajeshbhaiyya Tope won this seat by a margin of 43476 votes, which was 20.35% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 213673 votes.
Rajeshbhayya Tope won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 23307 votes. NCP polled 192205 votes, 54.22% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
