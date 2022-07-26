English
    Get vaccinated, be careful: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells public as COVID-19 cases rise

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    In view of increasing COVID-19 cases across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to the people to be careful and get the precaution dose.


    Gehlot in a tweet said, ”Infectious diseases increase in monsoon. The increasing cases of coronavirus across the country are also a result of this. After about 6 months, the daily infection rate (positivity rate) of corona has crossed 7 per cent. In such a situation, all of us should be careful again.”

    He appealed to the people to get both the initial vaccine doses as well as the precaution dose. At present, 1,632 patients affected with the virus are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan. On Monday, 187 fresh cases were reported in the state.

    PTI
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:31 pm
