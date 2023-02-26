 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

Associated Press
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, on Feb. 25, 2023. (PTI)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor.

Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

"We want to make the issuing of visas easier," he told reporters during a visit to India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru.

"Aside from the legal modernization we want to modernize the entire bureaucratic process as well," Scholz said.