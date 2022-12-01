 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
German foreign minister to visit India on Dec 5

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

Baerbock will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters here.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will be on a two-day visit to India beginning December 5 as the two countries seek to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann called on Jaishankar on Thursday.

As strategic partners, India and Germany have a long-standing relationship underpinned by common values and shared goals, an MEA statement said.

On Wednesday, Germany announced that it had finalised 22 projects totalling one billion euros to support transition to renewable energy in India.

The funding, including 10 per cent grants and 90 per cent in the form of lines of credit, will support India's efforts in the fields of renewable energy, sustainable urban development in smart cities and sustainable use of natural resources, German Ambassador Ackermann said.